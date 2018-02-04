Day Delivers 'Message Of Promise' During 5th Annual State Of County Speech

County Executive Ed Day outlined his vision for the future of Rockland County in his fifth annual State of the County message on Tuesday night, the first during his second term as County Executive.

“What we have accomplished in 4 years is nothing short of miraculous,” said Day. “Our fiscal discipline has set the stage for our renaissance - a renaissance that is well underway. A renaissance that will be furthered by the actions we take in 2018, actions that we take together.”

After outlining accomplishments from his first 4 years in office, Day spoke about the need for the county to join together to complete the job first begun when he was sworn in as County Executive in 2014.

Day said, “as we continue to strengthen the fiscal condition of Rockland we must also strengthen the bonds between us and embrace the diversity of our beloved county.”

Plans announced include:

-- Continued Tourism and Filming Outreach

-- Proposed Sale of the County Owned Sain Building

-- Rehabilitation and Repurposing of the Pomona Complex

-- New Hi Tor Facility

-- Community Outreach and Collaboration

-- Continuation of Rockland Codes Initiative

Day concluded the address with a message of hope, “I believe in the promise of this county. The promise of all of you. The promise that we can improve upon what we have already built and give future generations a chance to make Rockland their own.”

County Executive Day also recognized Russell Crawford, the Chief of Detectives at the Rockland District Attorney’s Office, for his extreme bravery and heroism under life-threatening conditions on Nov. 24, 2017.

