Democratic Voters Want Fresh Face In 2020, Poll Reveals

Out with the old, in with the new.

That's what voters are telling political pollsters in the latest public opinion surveys.

While Chappaqua's Hillary Clinton, Vermont's Bernie Sanders and Delaware's Joe Biden are considered presidential contenders in 2020, three-out-of-four Democratic voters think their party needs to back someone new.

Some top media pundits are touting former Vice President Biden as a likely frontrunner, as seen in this Tweet.

However, a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 73 percent of likely Democratic voters believe their party should seek a fresh face to run for president in 2020.

Only 16 percent disagree and think the party should promote a candidate who has already run in the past. Eleven percent are undecided. This month's survey questions can be found by clicking here.

By comparison in this 2015 survey, with Clinton seen as a shoo-in for the 2016 presidential candidacy, only 36 percent of Democrats were calling for a new face in that election, and an unusually high 21 percent were undecided.

Among all likely voters, 65 percent say Democrats should find a new face for 2020, while only 19 percent think it should go with someone who has run for the White House before. Sixteen percent are not sure.

As for Clinton, 58 percent now believe she has been bad for the Democratic Party. Only 22 percent think she’s been good for Democrats, while 12 percent think she’s had no impact on the party, according to the Rasmussen Reports survey.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted on July 11-12 and has a 95 percent level of confidence.

