Lowey, Maloney Co-Sponsor Resolution To Censure Trump Over Alleged Comments

Rep. Nita Lowey (D-Harrison) and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-Cold Spring) are taking action following comments President Donald Trump reportedly made about Haitians and Africans.

The two are co-sponsoring a resolution to censure President Donald Trump after he called African countries "s-holes" during a Jan. 11 meeting on immigration policy. Nearly 150 Democrats have co-sponsored the legislation.

On Twitter, Trump denied making the comments while other reports say he might have said "s-house" countries. He also reportedly asked why we need more Haitians and that we should "take them out."

Trump also reportedly said he wanted more Norwegians to immigrate to the United States. Norway is a predominantly white country.

“The president’s words were vulgar and racist,” said Lowey. “They were also a horrifying reminder of the divisiveness that still plagues our country and that is routinely stoked by the president and the administration. I condemn the president’s comments in the strongest terms.”

Maloney said his comments were unacceptable and beneath the office of the presidency.

“The Republicans I know in the Hudson Valley, the people I work with all the time, they don’t talk like this," Maloney said. "They don’t go after people based on race or where they come from. Republicans of good faith should stand up and make it clear that these comments are not being made in their name.”

Rep. John Faso (R-Kinderhook) declined to comment on the resolution. On Twitter, he called the comments "wrong and deeply offensive."

"This type of language is counterproductive and undermines the U.S. and our relations around the world," Faso said.

