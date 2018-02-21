Man In Critical Condition After Tappan Construction Accident ID'd

This story has been updated.

A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being crushed in a construction accident in Tappan.

The man, identified as Arian Hila of Dumont was working at a construction site at 120 Western Highway when he crushed around 1:45 p.m. Friday when a garbage chute collapsed and landed on top of him near a dumpster, said Orangetown Police Capt. Donald Butterworth.

He was rushed to Nyack Hospital for treatment where he is listed in critical condition, Butterworth said.

The man works for Atria Consulting who was performing work on the site. Efforts to reach the company on Friday were unsuccessful.

OSHA officials were on the scene, Butterworth said.

The Orangetown Police department was assisted by Rockland County BCI, the Tappan Fire Department, South Orangetown Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

