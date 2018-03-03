Many Rockland Village Officials Unopposed In March 20 Elections

Voters go to the polls on Tuesday, March 20 in a half-dozen villages to select trustees and judges in Rockland County, where many elections are unopposed this year.

Grand View-on-Hudson

Trustees Catherine Whitney and Joseph Abrams are unopposed, as is Village Justice Bardyl Tirana. Trustees run for two years and the judge serves for four years. Elected officials are paid $1 annually..

Hillburn

Trustee Bonnie O’Blenis is unopposed while seeking another two-year term. The position pays $6,200 a year. Village Justice Jerome Jefferson is seeking re-election to another four-year term at $12,500 annually.

Montebello

Evan Kuperman is unopposed in seeking a one-year unexpired trustee term. He was appointed to fill out the term of Steven Sorrillo, who moved from Mentebello. The annual salary is $5,000.

South Nyack

Trustees Alain Leinbach and Andrew Goodwillie are unopposed for re-election to two-year terms, which pay $4,000 annually.

Village Justice Dennis Lynch is seeking re-election to a four-year term. His job pays $10,000 annually.

Upper Nyack

Two trustees — Joseph Diamond and Kennon Rothchild III — are unopposed for two-year terms. Trustees in Upper Nyack are unpaid..

Wesley Hills

Two incumbent trustees, Marion Ben-Jacob and Howard Richman, are unopposed for four-year terms. The jobs pays $5,000 annually.

Village Justice Philip Schnelwar is for another four-year term. The job pays $12,000 annually.

There are no village elections this year in Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Kaser and Pomona.

