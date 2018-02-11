Meet Captain: Cuomo's New 'First Dog' Unleashed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a new first dog named Captain. In a video released on his Twitter account here , the New York Democrat introduced the newest member of his family -- which he said was his daughters' idea.

Cuomo introduced the family pup during a meeting with mayors and other local officials at the Executive Mansion on Monday.

Cuomo said in a video posted to his Twitter page that getting the 14-week-old dog was the idea of his daughters.

“They had to have a puppy; they had to have a puppy. They are nowhere to be found now,” the governor joked while standing behind a podium holding the 14-week-old dog.

“The puppy is working on house breaking,” Cuomo joked. “We call it mansion training here.”

Captain is a Siberian-shepherd mix, with some Malamute thrown in. Cuomo said he wanted to name the dog "Excelsior" after the state motto, but that was vetoed by his daughters.

Cuomo's longtime girlfriend, Food Network star Sandra Lee, has two white cockatoos named Phoenix and Halo.

Cuomo's father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, owned a German shepherd named Cara.

