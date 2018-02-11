Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: ID Released For Woman, 26, Pulled From Hackensack River
politics

Meet Captain: Cuomo's New 'First Dog' Unleashed

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Andrew Cuomo with his new dog, Captain.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo with his new dog, Captain. Photo Credit: Twitter/Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a new first dog named Captain. In a video released on his Twitter account here , the New York Democrat introduced the newest member of his family -- which he said was his daughters' idea.

Cuomo introduced the family pup during a meeting with mayors and other local officials at the Executive Mansion on Monday.

Cuomo said in a video posted to his Twitter page that getting the 14-week-old dog was the idea of his daughters.

“They had to have a puppy; they had to have a puppy. They are nowhere to be found now,” the governor joked while standing behind a podium holding the 14-week-old dog.

“The puppy is working on house breaking,” Cuomo joked. “We call it mansion training here.”

Captain is a Siberian-shepherd mix, with some Malamute thrown in. Cuomo said he wanted to name the dog "Excelsior" after the state motto, but that was vetoed by his daughters.

Cuomo's longtime girlfriend, Food Network star Sandra Lee, has two white cockatoos named Phoenix and Halo.

Cuomo's father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, owned a German shepherd named Cara.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.