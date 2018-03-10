Moscow On The Hudson? Cuomo Fears Russian Interference In Governor's Race

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle said he fears Russian hackers may try to interfere in his re-election this year, according to multiple news reports.

“I don’t think the Russians said we’re only going to interfere in federal elections,” Cuomo told reporters Thursday, March 8. “I think part of the goal is just to wreak havoc.”

He discussed the potential for hacking the governor’s race during a conference call to promote a bill requiring social media companies to disclose who pays for campaign ads posted on their sites.

“This is a frightening situation when you think about it,” he said, adding that county boards of elections are “not the most sophisticated” operations. “It could create pandemonium.”

Foreign hackers or campaign opponents could “get registered voters lists and record votes for them,” the governor claimed, according to this article in the New York Post.

Cuomo is supporting state legislation requiring social media companies to maintain databases, archive political ads and reveal who funds them.

The bill addresses recent revelations that Russian hackers were behind paid Facebook campaign ads during the 2016 presidential victory of Donald Trump.

