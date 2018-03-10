Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Travel Advisory Issued By Cuomo Includes Hudson Valley
politics

Moscow On The Hudson? Cuomo Fears Russian Interference In Governor's Race

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Andrew Cuomo with his new comrade, Captain, fears Russia may try to interfere with his re-election.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo with his new comrade, Captain, fears Russia may try to interfere with his re-election. Photo Credit: Twitter/Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle said he fears Russian hackers may try to interfere in his re-election this year, according to multiple news reports.

“I don’t think the Russians said we’re only going to interfere in federal elections,” Cuomo told reporters Thursday, March 8. “I think part of the goal is just to wreak havoc.”

He discussed the potential for hacking the governor’s race during a conference call to promote a bill requiring social media companies to disclose who pays for campaign ads posted on their sites.

“This is a frightening situation when you think about it,” he said, adding that county boards of elections are “not the most sophisticated” operations. “It could create pandemonium.”

Foreign hackers or campaign opponents could “get registered voters lists and record votes for them,” the governor claimed, according to this article in the New York Post.

Cuomo is supporting state legislation requiring social media companies to maintain databases, archive political ads and reveal who funds them.

The bill addresses recent revelations that Russian hackers were behind paid Facebook campaign ads during the 2016 presidential victory of Donald Trump.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.