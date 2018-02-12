Contact Us
politics

Poll: NYers Pick Trump As Least Favorite President, But Who's No. 1?

Zak Failla
New Yorkers don’t think President Donald Trump is making the state great again.

In a poll released by Siena College on Thursday, former President Barack Obama was named New York’s favorite of the six living current and former heads of state with a favorability rating of 67 percent (29 percent unfavorable), while Trump received a 33 percent favorability rating (62 percent unfavorable).

Despite the negative overall favorability rating, Trump retained a 71 percent share of the Republican favor. George H.W. Bush was the state’s second favorite president with a 61 percent favorability rating, just ahead of Jimmy Carter (60 percent) and Bill Clinton (59 percent). George W. Bush slotted in just ahead of Trump, with a 45 percent favorability rating.

The complete favorability ratings can be seen above.

“New Yorkers still think Obama is a rock star, that is other than Republicans, two-thirds of whom view Obama unfavorably. Bush 41, the only living President to crack the ideological triple crown, is viewed favorably by three-quarters of Republicans, two-thirds of independents and a majority of Democrats,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “Carter is viewed favorably by about two-thirds of Democrats and independents, and a narrow plurality of Republicans. Carter also has the lowest unfavorable rating at 24 percent.

“New Yorkers give President Donald Trump, the kid from Queens, a Bronx cheer with the lowest favorability rating, negative 33-62 percent, of any living President,” he added. “Later this spring, Siena will release its sixth poll in which scholars rank all of the Presidents, which occurs after the first year of a new President.”

The complete data from the Siena poll can be found here.

