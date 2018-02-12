Poll: NYers Pick Trump As Least Favorite President, But Who's No. 1?

New Yorkers don’t think President Donald Trump is making the state great again.

Poll Which current living president is your least favorite? Donald Trump Barack Obama George W. Bush Bill Clinton George H.W. Bush Jimmy Carter Submit Vote View Results Current Results Which current living president is your least favorite? Donald Trump 38%

Barack Obama 50%

George W. Bush 0%

Bill Clinton 0%

George H.W. Bush 0%

Jimmy Carter 13% Back to Vote

In a poll released by Siena College on Thursday, former President Barack Obama was named New York’s favorite of the six living current and former heads of state with a favorability rating of 67 percent (29 percent unfavorable), while Trump received a 33 percent favorability rating (62 percent unfavorable).

Despite the negative overall favorability rating, Trump retained a 71 percent share of the Republican favor. George H.W. Bush was the state’s second favorite president with a 61 percent favorability rating, just ahead of Jimmy Carter (60 percent) and Bill Clinton (59 percent). George W. Bush slotted in just ahead of Trump, with a 45 percent favorability rating.

The complete favorability ratings can be seen above.

“New Yorkers still think Obama is a rock star, that is other than Republicans, two-thirds of whom view Obama unfavorably. Bush 41, the only living President to crack the ideological triple crown, is viewed favorably by three-quarters of Republicans, two-thirds of independents and a majority of Democrats,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “Carter is viewed favorably by about two-thirds of Democrats and independents, and a narrow plurality of Republicans. Carter also has the lowest unfavorable rating at 24 percent.

“New Yorkers give President Donald Trump, the kid from Queens, a Bronx cheer with the lowest favorability rating, negative 33-62 percent, of any living President,” he added. “Later this spring, Siena will release its sixth poll in which scholars rank all of the Presidents, which occurs after the first year of a new President.”

The complete data from the Siena poll can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.