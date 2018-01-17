Sex And The State House? Cynthia Nixon Says 'Maybe' To Challenging Cuomo

Cynthia Nixon, known for playing Miranda on the HBO series "Sex and the City," is now giving a definite "Maybe" regarding a possible primary challenge to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after speculation began this past summer.

Nixon gave the "Maybe" comment on Thursday to NY 1 at an event in Brooklyn encouraging women to be politically active. You can see a video of her comment here.

Cuomo is running for a third term.

If elected, Nixon would be New York's first woman governor. Nixon is a supporter of New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who has feuded with Cuomo.

