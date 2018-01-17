Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
politics

Sex And The State House? Cynthia Nixon Says 'Maybe' To Challenging Cuomo

Sam Barron
Facebook @sambarrondv Email me Read More Stories
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Cynthia Nixon, known for playing Miranda on the HBO series "Sex and the City," is now giving a definite "Maybe" regarding a possible primary challenge to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after speculation began this past summer.

Nixon gave the "Maybe" comment on Thursday to NY 1 at an event in Brooklyn encouraging women to be politically active. You can see a video of her comment here.

Cuomo is running for a third term.

If elected, Nixon would be New York's first woman governor. Nixon is a supporter of New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who has feuded with Cuomo.

Click here for Daily Voice's August report when speculation on a possible challenge began.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.