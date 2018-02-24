Tristate Governors Join Multi-State Gun Safety Coalition

Tri-State governors joined Rhode Island's governor to announce a Gun Safety’ Coalition to combat the gun violence epidemic.

The Multi-State Coalition will trace and intercept firearms to stop the flow of out-of-state weapons.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy of Connecticut, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, and Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island announced the formation of the new “States for Gun Safety” coalition to combat gun violence. In the face of repeated federal inaction, the multi-state coalition will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding to better share information and tackle this devastating epidemic through a comprehensive, regional approach.

The coalition will advance a multi-pronged effort focused on enhancing inter-state information sharing among law enforcement, stopping the flow of out-of-state guns, and creating the nation’s first Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium that will study the issue across multiple disciplines to better inform policy makers nationwide.

By working cooperatively, Governors Malloy, Murphy, Cuomo, and Raimondo said states would be able to tackle issues related to the epidemic of gun violence while federal action by Congress and the President remains to be taken. They are inviting other states from across the nation to join the new effort.

“We refuse to allow federal inaction to enact commonsense, gun safety laws endanger the lives of our residents,” Malloy said.

“Gun violence is not a New Jersey problem, a New York problem, a Connecticut problem, a Rhode Island problem, or a problem for any particular state or region – it is a national problem,” Governor Murphy said.

Cuomo said, “Here in New York, we’re proud to be home to the nation’s strongest gun safety law. However, the federal government’s continued inaction on this issue has not only allowed the epidemic of gun violence to spread, but it has actually prevented the laws like the SAFE Act from being fully effective,”

As part of the coalition, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island will share information about individuals who are prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm within that state.

