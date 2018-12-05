Trump Told Of Schneiderman Abuse Years Ago, Hudson Valley Lawyer Says

As Trump University was the target of an investigation by then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman more than four years ago, Donald Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, were told through a Hudson Valley-based attorney that Schneiderman was accused of sexually abusing two women.

The attorney, Peter J. Gleason of Mahopac, is now saying info about the two women might be found in files the FBI seized from Cohen last month and should be kept under seal to protect their privacy.

Gleason said he was contacted by one of the women in 2012 and the other in 2013. Both said they were sexually victimized by Schneiderman. Gleason told retired newspaper columnist Steve Dunleavy of the New York Post about the situation in 2013. Dunleavy then reportedly told Trump.

In September 2013, Trump tweeted, "(Anthony) Weiner is gone, (Eliot) Spitzer is gone - next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner."

Gleason is asking Kimba Wood, the judge overseeing the investigation of Cohen in Manhattan Federal Court, to “issue a protective order and seal any and all correspondence that Mr. Cohen may have memorialized regarding our communications which pertain to Mr. Schneiderman's assault on these two women.”

Schneiderman resigned as State Attorney General late Monday night, May 7 just hours after he was accused of committing physical abuse while in romantic relationships by four women in a New Yorker story published less than three hours earlier.

Gleason, 53, is a former NYPD officer, FDNY firefighter and a Coast Guard reservist for 20 years.

