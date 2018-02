Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to add a Metro-North train station at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

“We are putting a Metro-North station at Woodbury Commons, that way you don’t have to drive, you can take the train,’’ Cuomo said last week during a speech at Marist College, as reported by the Middletown Times-Herald-Record.

