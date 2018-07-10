Hudson Valley Office Building Listed At $17.5M

A centrally located Westchester property with nearly 100,000 square feet of office space is up for sale for $17.5 million.

The business property at 465 Columbus Ave. in Valhalla is more than 92 percent occupied with some high-profile public and private tenants -- including medical companies and state agencies.

The offices were built in 1986 and extensively renovated in 2016.

More details about the property can be found by clicking here:

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.