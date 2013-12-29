Hudson Valley Towns Rank Among Best Places To Buy House In NY By Website

Several Hudson Valley towns were named among the best places to buy a house in New York, according to a study completed by New York Upstate.

The website released a list of the 40 best places to buy a home in New York, with three Hudson Valley municipalities making the cut based on information from the U.S. Census, FBI, Zillow and other data sources.

Scarsdale ranked 29th, with a population of 17,621 and a median home value of nearly $1.25 million. In Orange County, Mountain Lodge Park and its population of just 1,639 residents ranked at 24th, while Pelham and its 5,567 residents came in at number 23.

The top three were Clarence Center in Erie County, West End in Otsego County and Harris Hill in Erie County.

