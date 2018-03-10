It's Official: Rockefeller Estate In Hudson Valley Sells For $33M

The late David Rockefeller’s 75-acre Pocantico Hills estate in Mount Pleasant has been sold for more than $30 million after being listed for $22 million last fall, according to the listing website for the property.

Two deeds were filed with the Westchester County Clerk’s Office last week, including a $22.935 million listing to the Hudson Pines Trust and Rockefeller Trust Company NA and a second deed to Hudson Pines Land LLC for slightly more than $10 million. Last month, a real estate broker with Houlihan Lawrence Private Brokerage announced that the property was in contract, though no additional details were issued at that time.

Rockefeller died in March last year at 101 years old.

Structures on the 75-acre Pocantico Hills property include cattle barns, quarters for staff, stables and a carriage house, where Rockefeller collected antique horse carriages.

When listing the property, officials noted that "throughout their 56-year marriage, Rockefeller and his late-wife Peggy raised six children between their New York City townhouse and this stunning country home, set high above the Hudson River with dramatic views of the river and landscape. The home was designed in 1938 by legendary architect Mott B. Schmidt, who had a working relationship with the Rockefeller’s for over 25 years and designed country estates for some of America’s most prominent families."

This is the first time the property has been offered for sale.

“This is a home of unparalleled provenance, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own classic American architecture where a true American visionary once lived,” David Turner, the Houlihan Lawrence listing agent stated last year. “We consider it a privilege to represent Mr. Rockefeller’s estate in the sale of this iconic property.”

Originally constructed for Rockefeller's sister, Abby, he later acquired the home and renovated it for use as their family home. In a letter to Schmidt in 1970, Rockefeller wrote the manse “could have been there for a couple of centuries rather than a few decades. It is both elegant and friendly, and fits perfectly into the landscape. I am happy ... to tell you once again how much we have enjoyed living in it during the past quarter-century.”

Rockefeller was the last son of world-renowned financier and philanthropist John D. Rockefeller, Jr. and grandson of John D. Rockefeller, Sr. the founder of Standard Oil." Rockefeller served as chairman and chief executive of Chase Manhattan Bank

Rockefeller and his wife, Margaret "Peggy" McGrath, who died in 1996, had six children: David Rockefeller Jr., Abigail Aldrich "Abby" Rockefeller, Neva Rockefeller, Margaret Dulany "Peggy" Rockefeller, Eileen Rockefeller and Richard Gilder Rockefeller. Five of the children survive Rockefeller, except Richard Gilder Rockefeller, who was killed when his single-engine plane crashed near Westchester County Airport in White Plains in June 2014.

“Much like his Manhattan townhouse, Mr. Rockefeller cherished his home in Pocantico Hills. The importance of this home in the context of his life is paramount,” Anthony Cutugno, senior vice president of Houlihan Lawrence Private Brokerage said. “Hudson Pines represents the connection and collaboration between two icons, Mr. Rockefeller and Mr. Schmidt, which makes this such a special property.”

