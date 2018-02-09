Contact Us
Rosie O'Donnell's South Nyack Residence Sells For $5.1 Million

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Rosie O'Donnell Photo Credit: File
The main house that sold for $5.1 million. Photo Credit: Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty

Rosie O’Donnell is $5.1 million richer after selling her riverfront mansion in South Nyack.

The home at 1 Gesner Ave. is one of five properties owned by the actress and comedian in South Nyack.

The main house, which originally listed for $5.3 million had served as Rose’s primary residence. The other four, at 1, 2, 4 Washington Ave., have a sale pending, and 5 Washington, which is still on the market.

The listing agent is Hamid Moghadam with Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty.

For information contact: Hamid.moghadam@sothebysrealty.com . Cell: 845-216-7670.

