'How Many More Children Must Die Before Nation Acts?' Cuomo Asks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacted with frustration and dismay to Wednesday's mass shooting in south Florida that left 17 students and school staff dead and at least 15 injured,

"Once again, this nation sheds its tears for young lives cut short by senseless gun violence. But tears are not enough. The horrific school shooting in Florida is the deadliest since Sandy Hook, and it serves as yet another painful and infuriating reminder of the inaction in Washington," Gov. Cuomo said.

"How many more children must die before this nation acts? How many more times must we grieve before politicians put the safety of their communities before the financial contributions of special interest groups?" Cuomo asked.

"In the aftermath of Sandy Hook, New York did more than send our thoughts and prayers. We stepped up to pass the strongest gun safety legislation in the nation. The SAFE Act didn't affect sportsmen, hunters or legal gun owners—but it reduced the risk to our children, to our families and to our communities. It banned assault weapons like AR-15s and kept guns out of the hands of dangerously mentally ill people. It's far past time that the rest of the nation follows suit," Cuomo said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.