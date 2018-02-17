Hudson Valley Students Join Fight Against Gun Violence

Local students are getting involved in the national student-run movement to end gun violence.

A national walkout and march, organized by survivors of the rampage last week at a school in Florida, have now been scheduled for next month.

There will be a national school walkout day to protest gun violence on Wednesday, March 14.

A march is also planned for Washington, D.C., where students will push for stronger gun laws on Saturday, March 24.

Students in the Hudson Valley and across the country are calling on lawmakers to take action on gun reform after 17 students and staff were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

More details about the rallies can be found online here on a website launched by Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS students, marchforourlives.com .

Survivors of the shooting like senior Emma Gonzalez have been speaking out and are insisting that lawmakers pass gun reform legislation.

In Mount Pleasant, many teenagers told News 12 in this story say they fully support the walkout day. Valhalla High School student Calista Janicki says her classmates will join the chorus of young voices around the country demanding gun reform.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said, "It's important for students to get involved in our political process. If you know of a student who attends any school district within Greenburgh who is planning to attend the protest or wants to organize local protests please advise. I would like to invite the students to meet together and will highlight their involvement. The town also has a cable TV studio open to all that can be used to produce, tape and air public service announcements and cable TV shows."

"These announcements can help spread the word. Today's students can use this tragedy to help change America for the better and to learn how government works. Please be advised that our cable TV studio is also available to those who have different views on this and any other issue," Feiner said.

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a listening session Wednesday with survivors of the school shooting.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.