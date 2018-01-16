Increased State Aid Could Lead To Full Day Kindergarten At North Rockland

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. -- Could full-day kindergarten be finally coming to North Rockland?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed budget would increase state aid to districts who adopt full-day kindergarten. The North Rockland school district is one of five districts in the state that does not offer full-day kindergarten.

Cuomo's proposal would offer funding the first year and then the state would cover half the costs in the second year. Currently, districts must pay for all of the costs in year two.

This year, North Rockland offered a full-day program for 66 students as part of a pilot program, using federal aid.

