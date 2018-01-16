Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: House Fire Takes Four Hours To Contain In Rockland
schools

Increased State Aid Could Lead To Full Day Kindergarten At North Rockland

Sam Barron
Facebook @sambarrondv Email me Read More Stories
Haverstraw Elementary School
Haverstraw Elementary School Photo Credit: File

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. -- Could full-day kindergarten be finally coming to North Rockland?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed budget would increase state aid to districts who adopt full-day kindergarten. The North Rockland school district is one of five districts in the state that does not offer full-day kindergarten.

Cuomo's proposal would offer funding the first year and then the state would cover half the costs in the second year. Currently, districts must pay for all of the costs in year two.

This year, North Rockland offered a full-day program for 66 students as part of a pilot program, using federal aid.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.