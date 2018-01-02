New Update: Many Schools Now Closed After Earlier Scheduling Delays

The following schools and school districts in the area have announced closures and delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 5 as a result of the aftermath of Thursday's severe winter storm, including high winds and frigid temperatures.
More than a dozen schools that had initially scheduled delayed openings changed to closures early Friday.
Westchester
Bedford Central School District, closed
Chappaqua Central School District, closed
Croton Harmon School District, two-hour delay
Dobbs Ferry Schools, closed
Eastchester Union Free School District, closed
Greenburgh Central Number 7, closed
Greenburg-Graham Union Free School District, closed
Harrison Central School District, closed
Harvey School, two-hour delay
Hastings-on-Hudson School District, closed
Hendrick Hudson School District, closed
Iona Preparatory School, closed
John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, closed
Katonah-Lewisboro School District, three-hour delay
Irvington Union Free School District, closed
Lakeland Central School District, closed
Masters School, closed
Mount Pleasant-Blythedale UFSD, two-hour delay
Mount Pleasant Central School District, closed
Mount Pleasant Cottage School Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Mount Vernon City School District, closed
New Rochelle Public Schools, closed
North Salem Central School District, closed
Ossining Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Peekskill City School District, closed
Pleasantville Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES, closed
Rye City School District, two-hour delay
Scarsdale Public Schools, two-hour delay
Somers Central School District, three-hour delay
Southern Westchester BOCES, closed
White Plains Public Schools, closed
Yonkers Public Schools, closed
Yorktown Central School District, closed
Putnam
Brewster Central School District, closed
Carmel Central School District, closed
Haldane Central School District, three-hour delay
Garrison Union Free School District, closed
Mahopac Central School District, three-hour delay
Putnam Valley Central School District, three-hour delay
Rockland
Albertus Magnus High School, two-hour delay
East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay
North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay
Pearl River School District, two-hour delay
Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay
South Orangetown Central School District, two-hour delay
Dutchess County
Beacon City School District, one-hour delay
Millbrook Central School District, three-hour delay
Pawling Central School District, two-hour delay
Pine Plains Central School District, three-hour delay
Poughkeepsie City School District, two-hour delay
Rhinebeck Central School District, two-hour delay
Wappingers Central School District, two-hour delay
Orange County
Cornwall Central School District, two-hour delay
Florida Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Goshen Central Schools, two-hour delay
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, two-hour delay
John S Burke Catholic High School, closed
Minisink Valley Central School District, two-hour delay
Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, three-hour delay
Newburgh Enlarged City School District, two-hour delay
Orange-Ulster BOCES, two-hour delay
Pine Bush Central School District, two-hour delay
Tuxedo School District, two-hour delay
Valley Central School District, two-hour delay
Wallkill Central School District, two-hour delay
Warwick Valley Central School District, two-hour delay
