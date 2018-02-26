Ramapo High School Evacuated Following Scare In Chemistry Lab

Ramapo High School students and staff received a scare on Thursday, after a chemical substance being removed from the chemistry lab forced an evacuation.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department, local fire departments and a Rockland County Hazmat team were dispatched to the school on Thursday afternoon, when school officials called for an evacuation of the building due to the residue of an old chemical substance that was located when removing cabinets from the lab.

Officials said that the evacuation came about when a teacher discovered unlabeled chemicals, which had become crystallized. The bottles reportedly dated back decades.

The school was closed at approximately noon. No injuries were reported, though one staff member was hospitalized after breathing in the substance.

The incident is under investigation, police said. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area as crews continue investigating. This situation is ongoing, keep following Daily Voice for updates as they become available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.