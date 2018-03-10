Rockland Schools Prepare For National Walkout Day

Hundreds of Hudson Valley students, teachers and administrators are planning to participate in the National School Walkout on Wednesday to call on Congress for tighter gun control laws.

Students are planning to join their peers around the country at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 as part of the ENOUGH National School Walkout, which is “to protest Congress’ inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods.”

Many schools are allowing students to walk out of class for 17 minutes and are increasing security to ensure the actions are organized and safe. Other districts have forbidden participation, citing safety concerns and objections to disrupting class time.

“We need action. Students and allies are organizing the national school walkout to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship,” according to organizers of the national movement.

“Students and staff have the right to teach and learn in an environment free from the worry of being gunned down in their classrooms or on their way home from school. Parents have the right to send their kids to school in the mornings and see them home alive at the end of the day.”

“This walkout is in response to the shooting at a Parkland, Fla. high school on Feb. 14, and countless other shootings over the past few years,” students stated. “Enough is enough! Us students are the future, and our voices must be heard. We can make a difference.”

"We are not safe at school," organizers stated. "We are not safe in our cities and towns. Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that addresses the public health crisis of gun violence. We want Congress to pay attention and take note: many of us will vote this November and many others will join in 2020.”

In Rockland County, each of the school districts issued a joint statement noting that “the idea of a voluntary school walkout” is “an opportunity to provide an educational experience for students” and give them “an opportunity to express their opinions.”

Among the Hudson Valley schools that announced they will participate in the walkout include:

Brewster ;

Carmel;

Clarkstown;

East Ramapo;

Greenburgh;

Harrison;

Hopewell Junction;

Nanuet;

Newburgh;

Montrose

Mount Kisco;

Nyack;

Pearl River;

Pleasantville;

Putnam Valley;

Rye;

Scarsdale;

South Orangetown;

Suffern;

Yonkers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.