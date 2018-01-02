Schools Announce Closures, Delayed Openings

The following schools and school districts in the area have announced delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 5 as a result of the aftermath of Thursday's severe winter storm, including high winds and frigid temperatures.
Schools that have scheduled delayed openings are noting that they are continuing to assess the situation and will notify if a closure is scheduled.
This page will be updated frequently in real time through Thursday morning. Please check back often.
Westchester
Croton Harmon School District, two-hour delay
Eastchester Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Greenburgh Central Number 7, two-hour delay
Greenburg-Graham Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Harrison Central School District, two-hour delay
Iona Preparatory School, closed
Lakeland Central School District, three-hour delay
Mount Pleasant-Blythedale UFSD, two-hour delay
Mount Pleasant Central School District, two-hour delay
Mount Pleasant Cottage School Union Free School District, two-hour delay
North Salem Central School District, closed
Peekskill City School District, three-hour delay
Pleasantville Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Scarsdale Public Schools, two-hour delay
Yorktown Central School District, three-hour delay
Putnam
Brewster Central School District, three-hour delay
Carmel Central School District, three-hour delay
Haldane Central School District, three-hour delay
Garrison Union Free School District, three-hour delay
Rockland
Albertus Magnus High School, two-hour delay
East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay
North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay
Pearl River School District, two-hour delay
Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay
Dutchess County
Beacon City School District, one-hour delay
Millbrook Central School District, two-hour delay
Orange County
Goshen Central Schools, two-hour delay
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, two-hour delay
Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, two-hour delay
Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, three-hour delay
Pine Bush Central School District, two-hour delay
Tuxedo School District, two-hour delay
Check back for updates.
