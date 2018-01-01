Storm Update: Rockland Schools Announce Closures, Delayed Starts

The following schools and school districts in the area have announced closures or delayed starts for Thursday, Jan. 4 as a result of the storm moving through the area.

This page will be updated frequently in real time through Thursday morning. Please check back often.

Westchester

Ardsley Union Free School District, closed

Bedford Central School District, closed

Bronxville Union Free School District, closed

Briarcliff Manor School District, closed

Byram Hills Central School District, closed

Croton-Harmon Schools, closed

Dobbs Ferry School District, closed

Eastchester Union Free School District, closed

Edgemont School District, closed

Elmsford Union Free School District

Greenburg-Graham Union Free School District, closed

Greenburgh Central School District, closed

Harvey School, closed

Hendrick Hudson School District, closed

Iona Preparatory School, closed

Irvington Union Free School District, closed

Lakeland Central School District, closed

Mount Pleasant Central School District, closed

Mount Vernon City School District, closed

New Rochelle Public Schools, closed

Ossining Union Free School District, closed

Peekskill Central School District, closed

Pelham Public Schools, closed

Pleasantville Union Free School District, closed

Port Chester Public Schools, closed

Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES, closed

Rye City School District, closed

Scarsdale Public Schools, closed

Tarrytown Union Free School District, closed

Yonkers Public School District, closed

School District, closed

Yorktown Central School District, closed

Putnam

Brewster Central School District, closed

Carmel Central School District, closed

Haldane Central School District, closed

Mahopac Central School District, closed

Putnam Valley Central School District, closed

Rockland

Albertus Magnus High School, two-hour delay

East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay

North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay

Pearl River School District, two-hour delay

Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay

Orange County

Orange/Ulster BOCES, closed

Dutchess County

Pawling Central Schools, closed

Check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.