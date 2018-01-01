Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Suspicious Package Delivered To Nyack High School

Zak Failla
Nyack High School
Nyack High School Photo Credit: Contributed

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - The Clarkstown Police Department are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to Nyack High School.

Officers were dispatched to the school on Wednesday morning following reports of the suspicious package, though the nature of the package or its contents have not been released.

Police said that the package was removed from the school safely and there was no danger to students. Updates are expected from the department as they become available. Keep following Daily Voice for additional information as it is released.

