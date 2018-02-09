These Hudson Valley Schools Have State's Best Teachers, New Ranking Says

These school districts have the best teachers, according to a recent rating by niche.com. The full results can found by clicking online here.

Scarsdale topped the list followed by Bronxville as number two and Edgemont in sixth for best school teachers in New York state.

Briarcliff was ranked in ninth place and Pleasantville in 11th.

Rye Neck schools ranked 13th and Ardsley was ranked 14th.

Pelham Union Free School District's teachers were ranked 16th statewide, while teachers in the Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District placed 17th.

Byram Hills Central School District was ranked 18th.

Rye City School District got ranked 21st.

Chappaqua Central School District's school teachers earned a 25th place rating.

Rhinebeck Central School District placed 33rd.

Ramapo Central School District placed 35th.

Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free District's school teachers earned a ranking of 36th place.

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District laed 42nd on the niche.com list.

Ossining Union Free School District was ranked 48th.

Bedford Central School District's school teachers ranked 50th.

White Plains City School District earned a ranking of 53rd.

Arlington Central School District placed 55th.

Clarkstown Central School District ranked 58th.

Mamaroneck Central School District placed 62nd.

North Salem Central School District placed 63rd.

Cold Spring Harbor Central School District placed 64th.

Somers Central School District's teachers ranked 79th on the list.

Tuckahoe Union Free School District ranked 85th.

Irvington Union Free School District placed 91st on the list while Eastchester Union Free School District ranked 93, New Rochelle City School District ranked 93 and Harrison Central School District rounded out the area schools making the list at 94th.

