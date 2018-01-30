Two Rockland Schools Earns State Reward Designation

A total of 22 schools in the Hudson Valley, including 17 in Westchester, were among 155 high achieving and high progress schools state-wide identified as Reward Schools by the State Education Department in an announcement made Thursday.

To be identified as a Reward School, a school must:

Be among the top 20 percent of schools in the state for English language arts (ELA) and math performance for both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years or be among the top ten percent of schools in terms of gains in ELA and math performance in the 2016-17 school year;

Have made Adequate Yearly Progress for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years for all groups of students on all measures for which the school is accountable, including the requirement that 95 percent of all groups participate in the English language arts and mathematics assessments; and

Not have unacceptably large gaps in student performance on an accountability measure between students who are members of an accountability group (e.g., low-income students) and students who are not members of that group.

Here's a rundown of Hudson Valley schools selected:

Westchester

Ardsley HS

Briarcliff HS

Bronxville Elementary

Croton-Harmon HS

Dobbs Ferry HS

Eastchester HS

Harrison HS

Hastings HS

Irvington HS

Pelham Memorial HS

Pleasantville HS

Rebecca Turner Elementary School, Mount Vernon

Rye Neck HS

Somers HS

Todd Elementary School, Briarcliff Manor

Walter Panas HS

Yorktown HS

Putnam

Haldane HS

Dutchess

Rhinebeck HS

Spackenkill HS

Rockland

Clarkstown South HS

Nanuet HS

