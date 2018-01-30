Two Rockland Schools Earns State Reward Designation

A total of 22 schools in the Hudson Valley, including 17 in Westchester, were among 155 high achieving and high progress schools state-wide identified as Reward Schools by the State Education Department in an announcement made Thursday.
To be identified as a Reward School, a school must:
- Be among the top 20 percent of schools in the state for English language arts (ELA) and math performance for both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years or be among the top ten percent of schools in terms of gains in ELA and math performance in the 2016-17 school year;
- Have made Adequate Yearly Progress for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years for all groups of students on all measures for which the school is accountable, including the requirement that 95 percent of all groups participate in the English language arts and mathematics assessments; and
- Not have unacceptably large gaps in student performance on an accountability measure between students who are members of an accountability group (e.g., low-income students) and students who are not members of that group.
Here's a rundown of Hudson Valley schools selected:
Westchester
Ardsley HS
Briarcliff HS
Bronxville Elementary
Croton-Harmon HS
Dobbs Ferry HS
Eastchester HS
Harrison HS
Hastings HS
Irvington HS
Pelham Memorial HS
Pleasantville HS
Rebecca Turner Elementary School, Mount Vernon
Rye Neck HS
Somers HS
Todd Elementary School, Briarcliff Manor
Walter Panas HS
Yorktown HS
Putnam
Haldane HS
Dutchess
Rhinebeck HS
Spackenkill HS
Rockland
Clarkstown South HS
Nanuet HS
To view the complete state-wide list, click here.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.