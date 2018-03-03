Fairfield, Iona To Meet In MAAC Men's Basketball Title Game

A pair of local teams are set to duke it out for a chance to see which squad will have their chance at one shining moment live on national television.

Iona College will face Fairfield University will face off at the Times Union Center in Albany for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship and the automatic bid into this year’s NCAA Tournament, which is set to begin next week.

Iona makes their way to the championship game after overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit to Saint Peter’s to claim a 65-62 victory. They’ll vie for their third straight MAAC title. Fairfield upended Quinnipiac with a strong defensive effort, topping the Bobcats 74-64.

The game between Iona and Fairfield will be aired live on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m., with the winner taking their talents to see if they can cause some March Madness.

