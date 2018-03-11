Former Hudson Valley Standout Stars For Overall NCAA Top Seed Virginia

A former Westchester County high school basketball standout has turned into one of the top talents on the top team in the nation heading into this week’s NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Ty Jerome, who honed his craft as a star at Iona Prep in New Rochelle before taking his talents to Virginia, will be on center stage this week, as the overall top seed Cavaliers prepare to take on 16-seed UMBC on Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Jerome enjoyed a breakout year, starting each game for the Cavaliers, leading the team in assists (130), free throw percentage (.902 percent), and played the third most minutes for Virginia, behind standouts Kyle Guy and Devon Hall. Jerome was also named the ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week in January after he scored a career-high 31 points in a one-point win over Boston College.

As a star at Iona Prep, Jerome earned four varsity letters, averaging 24.7 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game before signing his National Letter of Intent to play for Virginia.

Jerome and the Cavaliers tip off against UMBC at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Friday, March 16 in the first round. The winner will go on to face the victor of No. 8 Creighton and No. 9 Kansas State over the weekend.

