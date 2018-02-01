Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
sports

Harlem Wizards Coming To North Rockland High School

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
"Big Mike" of the Harlem Wizards, pictured during a visit to the Hudson Valley last year.
"Big Mike" of the Harlem Wizards, pictured during a visit to the Hudson Valley last year. Photo Credit: File photo

Get ready for some fun and plenty of amazing basketball shots when the Harlem Wizards hit the courts at North Rockland High School Annex Gym.

The event, hosted by the Stony Point Police Athletic League, is scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.

The Harlem Wizards have a unique mission: create awe-inspiring events throughout the country. At a Wizards game, fans will witness amazing basketball talent combined with hilarious comedy. Its two hours of family time where parents, grandparents, and kids can all laugh together, Stony Point Police said.

Throughout the game, fans will experience a magical display of tricks, coordinated ball handling, fancy passing and aerodynamic athleticism combined with high-energy comedy and audience interaction.

Tickets purchased before the event day are $15 for adults $10 for students/children and $40 for a courtside special. Tickets can be purchased at the Stony Point Police Dept. – PAL at 79 Route 210, Stony Point, or online at www.stonypointpal.org or www.harlemwizards.com . Tickets will also be available on the day of the game at the NRHS Annex Gym at 6 p.m. $20 for adults and $15 for students/children. For information, call 845-786-2242.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.