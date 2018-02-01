Harlem Wizards Coming To North Rockland High School

Get ready for some fun and plenty of amazing basketball shots when the Harlem Wizards hit the courts at North Rockland High School Annex Gym.

The event, hosted by the Stony Point Police Athletic League, is scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.

The Harlem Wizards have a unique mission: create awe-inspiring events throughout the country. At a Wizards game, fans will witness amazing basketball talent combined with hilarious comedy. Its two hours of family time where parents, grandparents, and kids can all laugh together, Stony Point Police said.

Throughout the game, fans will experience a magical display of tricks, coordinated ball handling, fancy passing and aerodynamic athleticism combined with high-energy comedy and audience interaction.

Tickets purchased before the event day are $15 for adults $10 for students/children and $40 for a courtside special. Tickets can be purchased at the Stony Point Police Dept. – PAL at 79 Route 210, Stony Point, or online at www.stonypointpal.org or www.harlemwizards.com . Tickets will also be available on the day of the game at the NRHS Annex Gym at 6 p.m. $20 for adults and $15 for students/children. For information, call 845-786-2242.

