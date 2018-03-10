March Madness: Watch For These Two Rockland Standouts

The area has no shortage of players going dancing for March Madness.

Here are four former varsity standouts from the region to watch in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament and when you can see their first-round games.

Paul Jorgensen, Butler: The New City native graduated from Don Bosco Prep. The guard played two seasons at George Washington helping lead them to the NIT title last year with an average of 15.7 minutes per game. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining at Butler. (10.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG). Friday, March 16 vs. Arkansas at 3:10 p.m.

Rickey McGill, Iona: The junior guard is a Spring Valley native. As a sophomore, he was the only Gael to start all 35 games, leading the team with 32.1 minutes per game. He was ranked 47th in the nation and second in the league with 5.1 assists per game. (13.5 PPG, 5.6 APG). Thursday, March 15 vs. Duke 2:40 p.m.

Ty Jerome, Virginia: This 20-year-old sophomore from New Rochelle is the lead guard for the University of Virginia, the overall No. 1 seed. He leads the Cavaliers in assists and is third in scoring. The Iona Prep scored double figures in both ACC Tournament games last year. (10.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG). Friday, March 16 vs. UMBC 9:20 p.m.

Eric Paschall, Villanova: The 21-year-old Villanova forward hails from Dobbs Ferry. The junior athlete took home the Rookie of the Year honor in 2014-15 at the Atlantic Ten Conference while at Fordham University. (10.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG). Thursday, March 15 TBD (LIU/Radford First Four winner) 6:50 p.m.

