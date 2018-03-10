Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Airmont Garage Fire Quickly Extinguished
sports

March Madness: Watch For These Two Rockland Standouts

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Paul Jorgensen of New City plays for Butler. Photo Credit: Butler Athletics
Rickey McGill hails from Spring Valley. He plays for Iona. Photo Credit: Rickey McGill Twitter
Ty Jerome of New Rochelle plays for Virginia. Photo Credit: Ty Jerome Twitter
Eric Paschall of Dobbs Ferry plays for Villanova. Photo Credit: Eric Paschall Facebook

The area has no shortage of players going dancing for March Madness.

Here are four former varsity standouts from the region to watch in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament and when you can see their first-round games.

  • Paul Jorgensen, Butler: The New City native graduated from Don Bosco Prep. The guard played two seasons at George Washington helping lead them to the NIT title last year with an average of 15.7 minutes per game. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining at Butler. (10.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG). Friday, March 16 vs. Arkansas at 3:10 p.m.
  • Rickey McGill, Iona: The junior guard is a Spring Valley native. As a sophomore, he was the only Gael to start all 35 games, leading the team with 32.1 minutes per game. He was ranked 47th in the nation and second in the league with 5.1 assists per game. (13.5 PPG, 5.6 APG). Thursday, March 15 vs. Duke 2:40 p.m.
  • Ty Jerome, Virginia: This 20-year-old sophomore from New Rochelle is the lead guard for the University of Virginia, the overall No. 1 seed. He leads the Cavaliers in assists and is third in scoring. The Iona Prep scored double figures in both ACC Tournament games last year. (10.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG). Friday, March 16 vs. UMBC 9:20 p.m.
  • Eric Paschall, Villanova: The 21-year-old Villanova forward hails from Dobbs Ferry. The junior athlete took home the Rookie of the Year honor in 2014-15 at the Atlantic Ten Conference while at Fordham University. (10.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG). Thursday, March 15 TBD (LIU/Radford First Four winner) 6:50 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.