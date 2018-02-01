North Rockland Varsity Cheerleading Team Wins National Championship

Congratulations to the North Rockland Varsity Cheerleading team on their National Championship win in Dallas, Texas.

The girls competed last weekend against dozens of other schools from around the country.

It marks the second time in three years that North Rockland has won the national cheerleading championship.

The Red Raiders scored 97.15 out of 100 points on Jan. 27 and scored a 96.55 on Sunday, Jan. 28, beating out Choctaw, a school in Oklahoma, during the NCA High School National Cheerleading Competition.

"All of Rockland and the North Rockland Central School District are proud of you!" officials proclaimed on this Facebook page.

