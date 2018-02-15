‪Section 1 Basketball Semifinals To Return To Westchester County Center

‪Section 1 basketball ;semifinal. playoffs will return to Westchester County Center in White Plains.

County Executive George Latime r, on his Facebook page, said this is "an iconic venue and it’s where high school basketball belongs".

The Executive Committee of Section 1 voted in November 2017 not to hold the 2018 boys and girls high school basketball tournament at the Westchester County Center. The Executive Committee held two subsequent votes, the most recent being on Jan. 3, and reaffirmed that vote. These decisions were reached after reaching a deadlock with the prior County administration.

On Jan. 9, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, and his senior team, met with officials from Section 1 and agreed to host a subsequent meeting by the end of March 2018 to discuss having the 2019 tournament at the Westchester County Center.

