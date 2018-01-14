These Rockland High Schools Among Best For Athletes In NY

There is no shortage of Hudson Valley high schools that are among the best for athletes in New York, according to a new list released by Niche.com.

The website analyzes data sets and reviews to produce rankings, report cards and profiles for schools, colleges and places to live.

The 2018 rankings are “based on student and parent reviews of athletics, student participation in athletics, and the number of sports offered at the school,” the website says.

Here are the Hudson Valley schools that were ranked highest, with links to each school's profile:

To view the complete New York rankings, click here.

