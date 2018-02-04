25 Vehicles Involved In Tappan Zee Bridge Crashes That Caused Closure

Update, 3:30 p.m.

Three lanes are now open in each direction on the new Tappan Zee Bridge with some delays still existing following earlier crashes that involved some 25 vehicles and closed the bridge for about three hours.

The first crash reported around 9:30 a.m. was a chain reaction type which started on the northbound side of I-87 and continued as one of the vehicles struck a jersey barrier and pushed it into the left lane of southbound traffic causing additional crashes, according to state police.

Four people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Update, noon

Some lanes have reopened on the new Tappan Zee Bridge after multiple crashes caused its closure both ways starting at around 9:45 a.m.

As of noon, the bridge is reduced to one lane on the Westchester-bound (south) side while two lanes remain block on the Rockland-bound (north) side.

Check back for updates.

Earlier report

All lanes of the new Tappan Zee Bridge are closed due to multiple crashes, according to the New York State Police.

There was at least one injury sustained as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, and numerous crashes, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer, state police said.

Police, who said the weather was a contributing factor, did not have any time estimate when the bridge might reopen.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.