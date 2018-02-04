Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Palisades Parkway Police Respond To Half-Dozen Crashes, Entrapment In Snow
traffic

25 Vehicles Involved In Tappan Zee Bridge Crashes That Caused Closure

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
At least 25 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Some lanes reopened by noon on the new Tappan Zee Bridge after multiple crashes caused its closure. Photo Credit: NYSTA

Update, 3:30 p.m.

Three lanes are now open in each direction on the new Tappan Zee Bridge with some delays still existing following earlier crashes that involved some 25 vehicles and closed the bridge for about three hours.

The first crash reported around 9:30 a.m. was a chain reaction type which started on the northbound side of I-87 and continued as one of the vehicles struck a jersey barrier and pushed it into the left lane of southbound traffic causing additional crashes, according to state police.

Four people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Update, noon

Some lanes have reopened on the new Tappan Zee Bridge after multiple crashes caused its closure both ways starting at around 9:45 a.m.

As of noon, the bridge is reduced to one lane on the Westchester-bound (south) side while two lanes remain block on the Rockland-bound (north) side.

Check back for updates.

Earlier report

All lanes of the new Tappan Zee Bridge are closed due to multiple crashes, according to the New York State Police.

There was at least one injury sustained as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, and numerous crashes, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer, state police said.

Police, who said the weather was a contributing factor, did not have any time estimate when the bridge might reopen.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.