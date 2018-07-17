Bridge Replacement Project Will Lead To Closure In Rockland

There will be closures for several weeks on a busy Rockland County roadway as contracting crews begin construction activity in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert on Wednesday cautioning that beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 23, and continuing through Tuesday, Aug. 28, Route 45 will be closed in Ramapo between Maple Avenue and Columbus Avenue, as crews perform bridge construction activities.

During the closure, the NYSDOT said that motorists can expect delays. Detours will be posted in the area, and there are expected to be officials in the area to help with the flow of traffic.

