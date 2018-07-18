Contact Us
GWB Lanes About To Close Lanes For 12 Hours Over Weekend

Cecilia Levine
Several lanes on the GWB will close for 12 hours, two nights this weekend.
Several lanes on the GWB will close for 12 hours, two nights this weekend. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Reroute your trips: Several lanes on the George Washington Bridge are about to close for several hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The following lanes will be closed for construction from 10 p.m. Friday, July 20 through 10 a.m. Saturday, July 21, and 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21 through 10 a.m. Sunday, July 22.

  • Lower level eastbound lanes
  • Two lanes on the bridge’s upper level westbound side
  • Two lanes on the westbound side of the upper level Trans Manhattan Expressway
  • The Palisades Interstate Parkway southbound

