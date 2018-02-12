Accumulating Snow Expected As Fast-Moving Storm Will Move Through Area

A fast-moving storm system that will pass through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning is expected to bring accumulating snow, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Thursday morning.

The snow may mix with rain at the coast, said the statement, which covers the Hudson Valley, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

Projections for snowfall accumulation for the storm now range from 2 to 4 inches, with the chance of more than 6 inches considered unlikely, the National Weather Service said.

The blast of snow will come after back-to-back days of above-average temperatures.

Thursday's high temperature will climb into the upper-50s under cloudy skies. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of morning rain, and the high temperature in the mid-40s.

Saturday will be sharply colder with a high in the low- to mid-30s and sun mixed with clouds during the day.

Snow is expected to arrive around 8 p.m. Saturday and continue through 4 a.m. Sunday, with some lingering snow possible until around 7 a.m.

Sunday will start off cloudy before becoming mostly sunny with a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

