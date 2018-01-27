Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Expect Light Snow Overnight, Bigger Storm To End Workweek

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A storm moving into the area overnight Thursday into Friday could bring 2-4 inches of snowfall.
A storm moving into the area overnight Thursday into Friday could bring 2-4 inches of snowfall. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The bit of snow expected overnight Monday into Tuesday is just a small preview of what's expected later in the week when a more significant storm is expected.

Scattered rain and snow showers Monday afternoon and evening will turn to all light snow showers overnight, with minimal accumulations of a coating or so possible.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy day with a high in the mid-30s. Sun will mix with clouds Wednesday, with a high in the low 30s.

After a cloudy day Thursday with a high in the low 40s, snow is expected to arrive in the area overnight and end sometime Friday morning, which is Groundhog Day. At this time, about 2-4 inches of accumulation is expected.

There is still much uncertainty surrounding the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.