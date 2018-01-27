Expect Light Snow Overnight, Bigger Storm To End Workweek

The bit of snow expected overnight Monday into Tuesday is just a small preview of what's expected later in the week when a more significant storm is expected.

Scattered rain and snow showers Monday afternoon and evening will turn to all light snow showers overnight, with minimal accumulations of a coating or so possible.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy day with a high in the mid-30s. Sun will mix with clouds Wednesday, with a high in the low 30s.

After a cloudy day Thursday with a high in the low 40s, snow is expected to arrive in the area overnight and end sometime Friday morning, which is Groundhog Day. At this time, about 2-4 inches of accumulation is expected.

There is still much uncertainty surrounding the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

