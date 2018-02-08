Eye On The Storm: Heavy Rain, Dense Fog, Flooding Possible Through Evening

A slow-moving storm system making its way through the area will continue to bring locally heavy rain that may produce flooding and poor drainage through Sunday evening.

In addition, areas of dense fog may develop late this afternoon and evening, reducing visibilities to less than a quarter mile at times, the National Weather Service says.

Periods of rain could be heavy at times and be accompanied by patchy fog. Sunday's high will be in the mid-40s.

Rain and fog will continue until around midnight.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high in the low 40s.

