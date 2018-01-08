Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Flood Watch Issued With Heavy Rain, Warmer Temps, Melting Snow Coming

Joe Lombardi
A look at the storm system that will be moving through the area. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Rain that will be arriving in the area early Friday, combined with temperatures climbing into the mid  to upper 50s and plenty of melting snow, could lead to widespread flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that includes Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess and Orange counties from midnight Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday.

A period of moderate to locally heavy rain will move through the area Friday into Saturday with rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with potentially locally higher amounts, the weather service said.

The combination of melting snow and periods of rain should allow rivers and streams to rise, breaking up the ice, and potentially allowing ice jams to form. Rivers and streams could see sudden rises in the vicinity of these ice jams, the weather service added.

Saturday's high temperature will be in the low 40s.

After the storm system moves through, temperatures will drop dramatically. Sunday's high will be in the mid 20s with mostly sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

