Freeze-Up Following Storm Could Make For Another Slippery Morning Commute

A burst of Arctic air will sweep in following Wednesday's winter storm and result in a quick freeze-up that could make for more slippery travel for the Thursday morning commute.

Overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid-teens, with wind-chill factors between 10 and 15 degrees.

School delays and even some closings are possible.

Thursday will be a sunny day but bitterly cold, with a high around 30 degrees and wind-chill values between 10 and 20.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high around the freezing mark and a slight chance of light snow in the late afternoon and early evening.

