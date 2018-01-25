Contact Us
Groundhog Day Storm? New System Could Bring Significant Amount Of Snow

Joe Lombardi
A look at the current potential for a storm that could arrive in the area on Groundhog Day - Friday, Feb. 2.
The chance of early week snowfall has decreased, but as the weekend nears, the area could see a Groundhog Day snowstorm.

The system will be moving east from the Ohio Valley after some snow sweeps over parts of the Northeast Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service now says the chance for snow in the tristate area is 20 percent both of those days.

But the potential exists for a significant amount of snow to arrive later in the week.

"The storm may spread wintry weather over a large area from the central Plains to the Northeast," said AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Thompson.

While details of the storm are still developing, AccuWeather says there could be enough snow to shovel on Groundhog Day - Friday, Feb. 2.

The National Weather Service is currently calling for a chance of rain and snow early Thursday night, followed by a chance . of snow after 8 p.m.

A mix of rain and snow is likely Friday with snow possible Friday evening.

"Such a storm, if it materializes, may affect flights in the Interstate 95 corridor for fans heading to Minnesota for the Super Bowl," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

