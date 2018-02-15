How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From The Area

It didn't take long for much of the area to get more than a half-foot of snowfall accumulation.

The storm that swept through the area arrived very early Saturday evening and moved out east not long after midnight.

Hudson Valley

Westchester

Armonk, 7.5 inches

Croton-on-Hudson, 7.7 inches

Harrison, 7.5 inches

Irvington, 6.5 inches

Mamaroneck, 7 inches

Mount Kisco, 7.2 inches

Valhalla, 6.5 inches

White Plains, 7.5 inches

Yonkers, 6.5 inches

Putnam

Brewster, 6 inches

Mahopac, 4.5 inches

Putnam Valley, 5.8 inches

Dutchess

Dover, 3.5 inches

LaGrange, 4 inches

Milan, 5 inches

Poughkeepsie, 4 inches

Red Hook, 2.5 inches

Rockland

Congers, 6.3 inches

New City, 7.5 inches

Nyack, 7 inches

Spring Valley, 6 inches

Stony Point, 7 inches

Orange

Monroe, 2.5 inches

Mount Hope, 3 inches

New Jersey

Bergen

Franklin Lakes, 8.7 inches

Hawthorne, 6.5 inches

Mahwah, 6 inches

Oradell, 8 inches

Paramus, 6 inches

Ridgewood, 7 inches

Rivervale, 7.5 inches

Westwood, 9.2 inches

Passaic

Ringwood, 7.5 inches

West Milford, 7 inches

Wayne, 8 inches

Fairfield County

Bethel, 5.5 inches

Fairfield, 6 inches

Greenwich, 7 inches

Norwalk, 5.5 inches

Ridgefield, 5 inches

Stamford, 6.5 inches

Weston, 5 inches

Wilton, 5 inches

Forecast

The snow that did accumulate won't be around for long.

Sunday will be sunny in the mid-40s.

President's Day will start with sun, followed by a chance of rain in the afternoon with a high again in the mid-40s.

Tuesday's high will climb all the way to around the 60-degree with morning rain possible and cloudy skies.

Wednesday's high will be a spring-like mid- to upper-60s.

