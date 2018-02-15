How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From The Area

It didn't take long for much of the area to get more than a half-foot of snowfall accumulation.
The storm that swept through the area arrived very early Saturday evening and moved out east not long after midnight.
Here are snowfall totals we've already reached. Be sure to leave the total for your hometown with a comment below.
Hudson Valley
Westchester
Armonk, 7.5 inches
Croton-on-Hudson, 7.7 inches
Harrison, 7.5 inches
Irvington, 6.5 inches
Mamaroneck, 7 inches
Mount Kisco, 7.2 inches
Valhalla, 6.5 inches
White Plains, 7.5 inches
Yonkers, 6.5 inches
Putnam
Brewster, 6 inches
Mahopac, 4.5 inches
Putnam Valley, 5.8 inches
Dutchess
Dover, 3.5 inches
LaGrange, 4 inches
Milan, 5 inches
Poughkeepsie, 4 inches
Red Hook, 2.5 inches
Rockland
Congers, 6.3 inches
New City, 7.5 inches
Nyack, 7 inches
Spring Valley, 6 inches
Stony Point, 7 inches
Orange
Monroe, 2.5 inches
Mount Hope, 3 inches
New Jersey
Bergen
Franklin Lakes, 8.7 inches
Hawthorne, 6.5 inches
Mahwah, 6 inches
Oradell, 8 inches
Paramus, 6 inches
Ridgewood, 7 inches
Rivervale, 7.5 inches
Westwood, 9.2 inches
Passaic
Ringwood, 7.5 inches
West Milford, 7 inches
Wayne, 8 inches
Fairfield County
Bethel, 5.5 inches
Fairfield, 6 inches
Greenwich, 7 inches
Norwalk, 5.5 inches
Ridgefield, 5 inches
Stamford, 6.5 inches
Weston, 5 inches
Wilton, 5 inches
Forecast
The snow that did accumulate won't be around for long.
Sunday will be sunny in the mid-40s.
President's Day will start with sun, followed by a chance of rain in the afternoon with a high again in the mid-40s.
Tuesday's high will climb all the way to around the 60-degree with morning rain possible and cloudy skies.
Wednesday's high will be a spring-like mid- to upper-60s.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.