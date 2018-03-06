How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From The Area

The latest Nor'easter to hit the area resulted once again in downed tree and wires and numerous power outages.
But there was something different about Wednesday's storm than the one last Friday. Namely, snow. And for much of the area, lots of it, with more than two feet accumulating in some spots. (As you'll soon see.)
Here is a sampling of snowfall totals from throughout the tristate area. If you don't see your town listed yet, please leave the total by posting a comment here.
Hudson Valley
Westchester County
Armonk 13.5 inches, 8:50 p.m. Wednesday
Croton-on-Hudson, 5.5 inches, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday
Harrison 9.5 inches, 12 a.m. Thursday
Katonah 13.5 inches, 8 p.m. Wednesday
Mount Kisco 11 inches, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday
Montrose 9.5 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday
White Plains, 5.8 inches, 8 p.m. Wednesday
Yonkers 6.0 inches, 11 p.m. Wednesday
Putnam County
Mahopac 18.8 inches, 11:21 p.m. Wednesday
Putnam Valley 16.3 1inches, 2:30 a.m. Thursday
Dutchess County
Dover Plains 15.9 inches, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday
LaGrange 15.8 inches, 6:50 p.m. Wednesday
Millbrook 12.2 inches, 9:20 p.m. Wednesday
Pine Plains 20 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday
Poughquag 14 inches, 11 p.m. Wednesday
Poughkeepsie 10.3 inches, 11:40 p.m. Wednesday
Red Hook 8 inches, 11:10 p.m. Wednesday
Rhinebeck 14.6 inches, 7 a.m. Thursday
Wassaic 15.6 inches, 7 a.m. Thursday
Rockland County
Chestnut Ridge 19.5 inches, 10:15 p.m. Wednesday
Congers 8.5 inches, 12 a.m. Thursday
New City, 9 inches, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sloatsburg 26 inches, 8:40 p.m. Wednesday
Spring Valley 15 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday
Stony Point 11.2 inches, 8 p.m. Wednesday
Orange County
Goshen 17.7 inches, 10 p.m. Wednesday
Monroe 26 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday
Highland Mills 24.3 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday
Orange Lake 20.1 inches, 7:45 p.m. 9 p.m. Wednesday
Vails Gate 16.5 inches, 1200 a.m. Thursday
Warwick 16 inches, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Bridgeport 5.5 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday
Brookfield 12.9 inches, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday
Danbury 10.9 inches, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Fairfield 10 inches, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
New Canaan, 7 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday
New Fairfield 26.8, 3:30 a.m. Thursday
Newtown 24.3 inches, 2:10 a.m. Thursday
Ridgefield 19 inches, 11 p.m. Wednesday
Shelton 9 inches 10:30 p.m. Wednesday
Stratford 7 inches 9 p.m. Wednesday
Weston 7 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday
New Jersey
Bergen County
Allendale 17.5 inches, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday
East Rutherford 5.1 inches, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
Elmwood Park 7.8 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Englewood 7.1 inches, 8:10 p.m. Wednesday
Franklin Lakes 24 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Mahwah 16.8 inches, 6:18 p.m. Wednesday
Oradell 8.1 inches, 8:50 p.m. Wednesday
Paramus 7.5 inches, 10:31 p.m. Wednesday
Ramsey 8 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Ridgewood 8 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday
River Vale 5.9 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Passaic County
Hewitt 22 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday
Ringwood 19.7 inches, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
Wanaque 21 inches, 8:39 p.m. Wednesday
Wayne 19.5 inches, 8:43 9:30 p.m. Wednesday
West Milford 20.5 inches, 8 p.m. Wednesday
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.