How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From The Area

The latest Nor'easter to hit the area resulted once again in downed tree and wires and numerous power outages.

But there was something different about Wednesday's storm than the one last Friday. Namely, snow. And for much of the area, lots of it, with more than two feet accumulating in some spots. (As you'll soon see.)

Here is a sampling of snowfall totals from throughout the tristate area. If you don't see your town listed yet, please leave the total by posting a comment here.

Hudson Valley

Westchester County

Armonk 13.5 inches, 8:50 p.m. Wednesday

Croton-on-Hudson, 5.5 inches, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

Harrison 9.5 inches, 12 a.m. Thursday

Katonah 13.5 inches, 8 p.m. Wednesday

Mount Kisco 11 inches, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday

Montrose 9.5 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday

White Plains, 5.8 inches, 8 p.m. Wednesday

Yonkers 6.0 inches, 11 p.m. Wednesday

Putnam County

Mahopac 18.8 inches, 11:21 p.m. Wednesday

Putnam Valley 16.3 1inches, 2:30 a.m. Thursday

Dutchess County

Dover Plains 15.9 inches, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday

LaGrange 15.8 inches, 6:50 p.m. Wednesday

Millbrook 12.2 inches, 9:20 p.m. Wednesday

Pine Plains 20 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday

Poughquag 14 inches, 11 p.m. Wednesday

Poughkeepsie 10.3 inches, 11:40 p.m. Wednesday

Red Hook 8 inches, 11:10 p.m. Wednesday

Rhinebeck 14.6 inches, 7 a.m. Thursday

Wassaic 15.6 inches, 7 a.m. Thursday

Rockland County

Chestnut Ridge 19.5 inches, 10:15 p.m. Wednesday

Congers 8.5 inches, 12 a.m. Thursday

New City, 9 inches, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday

Sloatsburg 26 inches, 8:40 p.m. Wednesday

Spring Valley 15 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday

Stony Point 11.2 inches, 8 p.m. Wednesday

Orange County

Goshen 17.7 inches, 10 p.m. Wednesday

Monroe 26 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday

Highland Mills 24.3 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday

Orange Lake 20.1 inches, 7:45 p.m. 9 p.m. Wednesday

Vails Gate 16.5 inches, 1200 a.m. Thursday

Warwick 16 inches, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bridgeport 5.5 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday

Brookfield 12.9 inches, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

Danbury 10.9 inches, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Fairfield 10 inches, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

New Canaan, 7 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday

New Fairfield 26.8, 3:30 a.m. Thursday

Newtown 24.3 inches, 2:10 a.m. Thursday

Ridgefield 19 inches, 11 p.m. Wednesday

Shelton 9 inches 10:30 p.m. Wednesday

Stratford 7 inches 9 p.m. Wednesday

Weston 7 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday

New Jersey

Bergen County

Allendale 17.5 inches, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday

East Rutherford 5.1 inches, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday

Elmwood Park 7.8 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Englewood 7.1 inches, 8:10 p.m. Wednesday

Franklin Lakes 24 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Mahwah 16.8 inches, 6:18 p.m. Wednesday

Oradell 8.1 inches, 8:50 p.m. Wednesday

Paramus 7.5 inches, 10:31 p.m. Wednesday

Ramsey 8 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Ridgewood 8 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday

River Vale 5.9 inches, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Passaic County

Hewitt 22 inches, 9 p.m. Wednesday

Ringwood 19.7 inches, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday

Wanaque 21 inches, 8:39 p.m. Wednesday

Wayne 19.5 inches, 8:43 9:30 p.m. Wednesday

West Milford 20.5 inches, 8 p.m. Wednesday

