How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From The Area

The start of spring is just a week away. So, it may be safe to assume we just saw the last snowfall of the season.

But then again, considering the way this winter has gone, maybe not.

The Nor'easter that moved through the area overnight Monday into Tuesday did result in bands of heavy snow -- and in some parts of the area, significant accumulation.

As expected, the storm had the biggest impact farthest east. Since this storm pales in comparison to last week's, we have not received nearly as many reports. So if you don't see your town, please add the total by leaving a comment here.

Here are some totals.

Fairfield County

Bethel 9 inches, 10:20 a.m. Tuesday

Easton 9.5 inches, 11:55 a.m. Tuesday

Greenwich 2.5 inches, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

Monroe 6.5 inches, 12:44 p.m. Tuesday

New Canaan 5.5 inches, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

New Fairfield 6.5 inches, 10:35 p.m. Tuesday

Newtown 10.8 inches, 10:25 a.m. Tuesday

Ridgefield 8.3 inches, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday

Trumbull, 6 inches, Tuesday

Westchester

Armonk 4.1 inches, 10:45 a.m. Tuesday

Putnam

Mahopac, 5 inches, Tuesday

Orange County

Greenville 4.8 inches, 10 a.m. Tuesday

Highland Mills 4.5 inches, 10:20 a.m. Tuesday

Mount Hope 5.0 inches, 12:24 p.m. Tuesday

Bergen County

Palisades Park 0.8 inches, 10 a.m. Tuesday

Please add your town's total by leaving a comment here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.