How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals From The Area

The start of spring is just a week away. So, it may be safe to assume we just saw the last snowfall of the season.
But then again, considering the way this winter has gone, maybe not.
The Nor'easter that moved through the area overnight Monday into Tuesday did result in bands of heavy snow -- and in some parts of the area, significant accumulation.
As expected, the storm had the biggest impact farthest east. Since this storm pales in comparison to last week's, we have not received nearly as many reports. So if you don't see your town, please add the total by leaving a comment here.
Here are some totals.
Fairfield County
Bethel 9 inches, 10:20 a.m. Tuesday
Easton 9.5 inches, 11:55 a.m. Tuesday
Greenwich 2.5 inches, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
Monroe 6.5 inches, 12:44 p.m. Tuesday
New Canaan 5.5 inches, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
New Fairfield 6.5 inches, 10:35 p.m. Tuesday
Newtown 10.8 inches, 10:25 a.m. Tuesday
Ridgefield 8.3 inches, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday
Trumbull, 6 inches, Tuesday
Westchester
Armonk 4.1 inches, 10:45 a.m. Tuesday
Putnam
Mahopac, 5 inches, Tuesday
Orange County
Greenville 4.8 inches, 10 a.m. Tuesday
Highland Mills 4.5 inches, 10:20 a.m. Tuesday
Mount Hope 5.0 inches, 12:24 p.m. Tuesday
Bergen County
Palisades Park 0.8 inches, 10 a.m. Tuesday
