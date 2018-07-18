It's Going To Get Wet: Storms Will Bring 30-40 MPH Wind Gusts, Flash Flooding Possible

A stretch of sunny, pleasant days will end midway through the weekend as rain and thunderstorms sweep through the region, marking a sharp change in the weather pattern.

After a dry start to the day Saturday, rain will move into the region early in the evening and continue into Sunday morning.

A windswept 1" to 2" of rain is likely, with higher amounts in areas where there are thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will gust up to 30 mph with 40 mph gusts possible, especially along the coast, where they are likely to create rough surf and strong rip currents.

The gusty winds, combined with drenching rain, could cause sporadic power outages, especially if accompanied by thunderstorms. Flash flooding is possible.

Rain will arrive after 7 p.m. Saturday and become heavy overnight with downpours as thunderstorms move through.

The rain and storms will wrap up around 7 a.m. Sunday. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low-80s.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, with showers and possible storms becoming likely overnight after 1 a.m. Monday.

Showers are likely during the daytime Monday with thunderstorms possible. The high temperature will again be in the low-80s.

There will be a chance for showers the rest of the workweek.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

