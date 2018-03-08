Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2018-03-08

Latest Snowfall Projections Show Higher Amounts For Parts Of Area

Joe Lombardi
These are the latest snowfall projections released late Sunday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
These are the earlier snowfall projections released Sunday morning by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The latest snowfall projections for the third Nor'easter that will hit the area in a 12-day span once again show a range of 3 to 6 inches of accumulation for most of the tristate, but areas in Fairfield County along the coast could now see up to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service. (See image above.)

In addition, farther west and north, Orange County went from 3-4 projected inches Sunday morning to 4-6 in the new projections released late Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will increase on Monday with a high in the low-40s and wind-chill values between 20 and 30. There is a slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., followed by snow in the evening and overnight with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible overnight.

Snow will continue until around 1 p.m. Tuesday with new accumulation of another 1 to 3 inches possible. There's a chance of a bit more snow until around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 and a slight chance of morning and late afternoon and early evening snow showers.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high around 40.

There is still some uncertainty with snowfall amounts, depending on the storm track. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

