Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Schools Announce Closures For Wednesday
weather

Latest Storm Update: Timing Of Snowfall, New Accumulation Projections

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The latest snowfall projections for Wednesday, released early Tuesday evening by the National Weather Service.
The latest snowfall projections for Wednesday, released early Tuesday evening by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The latest Nor'easter to slam the area will be most potent during the daytime hours Wednesday with the heaviest snow and strongest wind gusts from late morning through late afternoon.

Snow will begin overnight with up to 2 inches of accumulation possible by daybreak before becoming heavy later in the morning, with the brunt of the snow falling between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Winds of 20 to 30 mph will gust to 50 mph along the coast at that time, possibly causing power outages.

Snow will end at around midnight with most of the tristate area expected to see more than a foot of accumulation.

The storm will also cause coastal flooding.

Thursday will be windy, with periods of sun, and highs in the low-40s.

For the latest snowfall projections, released early Tuesday evening by the National Weather Service, check the image above.

For more on the storm, check the latest report from the National Weather Service.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.