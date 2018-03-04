Latest Storm Update: Timing Of Snowfall, New Accumulation Projections

The latest Nor'easter to slam the area will be most potent during the daytime hours Wednesday with the heaviest snow and strongest wind gusts from late morning through late afternoon.

Snow will begin overnight with up to 2 inches of accumulation possible by daybreak before becoming heavy later in the morning, with the brunt of the snow falling between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Winds of 20 to 30 mph will gust to 50 mph along the coast at that time, possibly causing power outages.

Snow will end at around midnight with most of the tristate area expected to see more than a foot of accumulation.

The storm will also cause coastal flooding.

Thursday will be windy, with periods of sun, and highs in the low-40s.

For the latest snowfall projections, released early Tuesday evening by the National Weather Service, check the image above.

For more on the storm, check the latest report from the National Weather Service.

