Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland County Man Sentenced For DWI Crash That Nearly Killed Victim
weather

Major Storm Headed To Area To End Workweek

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the storm system that will coincide with the change in calendar from February to March.
A look at the storm system that will coincide with the change in calendar from February to March. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

After a weekend marked by heavy rain, another storm system described by AccuWeather.com as "major" will hit the area to end the workweek.

The storm will coincide with the end of February as March comes in like a lion on Thursday.

The good news? The storm will be in the form of rain for most of the tristate. Areas north of I-84 could see a mix of rain and snow as well as some periods of snow at times.

After dry days Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s each day, rain is expected to arrive early Thursday afternoon and continue overnight into Friday morning and throughout the day.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain Friday with breezy conditions expected and a high in the low-40s.

Rain will mix with snow north of I-84 early Friday morning and again late Friday when temperatures drop to around the freezing mark. A period of snow is also possible late Friday night.

A string of dry weather is expected to kick off this weekend, lasting through early next before the next rain event approaches.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high in the mid-40s and Sunday mostly sunny with the high in the mid- to upper-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.