Major Storm Headed To Area To End Workweek

After a weekend marked by heavy rain, another storm system described by AccuWeather.com as "major" will hit the area to end the workweek.

The storm will coincide with the end of February as March comes in like a lion on Thursday.

The good news? The storm will be in the form of rain for most of the tristate. Areas north of I-84 could see a mix of rain and snow as well as some periods of snow at times.

After dry days Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s each day, rain is expected to arrive early Thursday afternoon and continue overnight into Friday morning and throughout the day.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain Friday with breezy conditions expected and a high in the low-40s.

Rain will mix with snow north of I-84 early Friday morning and again late Friday when temperatures drop to around the freezing mark. A period of snow is also possible late Friday night.

A string of dry weather is expected to kick off this weekend, lasting through early next before the next rain event approaches.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high in the mid-40s and Sunday mostly sunny with the high in the mid- to upper-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice updates.

